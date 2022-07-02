3 suspects arrested in brazen armed robbery at Danville Trader Joe's

Police in Danville have arrested three people connected to an armed robbery outside a Trader Joe's.

The suspects robbed a man of his Rolex at gunpoint as he was walking out of Trader Joe's on Railroad Avenue Friday afternoon, police said.

They allegedly held Glock and AR-type weapons to take the watch that was reportedly worth $40,000, according to authorities.

Gun retrieved by Danville police after Trader Joe's armed robbery.

"When there's a serious crime, which rarely happens here, it's news," said resident Shiv Pathak. "It's not something that's common."

ALSO: Suspects sought from attempted homicide at San Jose convenience store

Witnesses said they saw the thieves drive away in a black Acura with a yellow ‘Baby on Board’ sticker.

Police said the same car was used in a recent robbery in San Francisco.







