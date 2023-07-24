Confusion during removal of Twitter sign from San Francisco headquarters

Tech mogul Elon Musk revealed a new black-and-white "X" logo on Monday that replaced Twitter's iconic blue bird logo, ushering in his latest effort to rebrand the social media platform.

The announcement of the platform's name change coincided with the removal of the Twitter sign from its headquarters in San Francisco. Musk had teased the forthcoming changeover on Sunday, informing Twitter.com users, "soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

As crews worked to dismantle the Twitter signage at the headquarters, concerns arose about the presence of proper permits for the removal process, prompting the San Francisco police to respond to the scene. The situation resulted in confusion all around.

Related article

"It was just a misunderstanding. The security, the business, and the building didn't talk to each other," explained an officer.

After an investigation, San Francisco police confirmed that no crime had taken place, and the incident did not fall under police jurisdiction.

Work on removing the sign was halted midway to address the confusion, with building security even attempting to reclaim the letters from a work truck.

The City of San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection (DBI) said that they received two complaints regarding the work on the sign and were awaiting guidance from City Planning on whether a permit is required to alter the copy on an existing sign.

"Removing or relocating the sign would require a building permit," said a DBI spokesperson.

Despite the setbacks, crews managed to remove most of the letters from the Twitter sign, leaving only the letters "e" and "r" still visible in gray.

The headquarters of the social media company are located in Supervisor Matt Dorsey's District 6. Dorsey expressed his concerns while passing by the commotion on Monday, stating, "This is a busy intersection. I want to make sure that if there were supposed to be permits, there are permits. Maybe they got the permits or not, but I think that's why the police are here."

Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, rarely speaks on matters pertaining to Twitter since relinquishing control to Musk. Nevertheless, following the announcement of the platform's name change he tweeted, "keep calm and just x through it."

He also engaged with a user who highlighted the advantages of rebranding the platform and called the strategy essential.

Dorsey wrote, "it's definitely not ‘essential’. but you can make an argument for reconsideration being the best path forward. the twitter brand carries a lot of baggage. but all that matters is the utility it provides, not the name."