Congresswoman Barbara Lee tests positive for COVID breakthrough case

Oakland Congresswoman Barbara Lee shared Tuesday that she contracted a breakthrough case of COVID, despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.

The congresswoman said she received the positive test result within the last few days.

"I have only mild cold-like symptoms, but I know it could have been much worse had I not been vaccinated and boosted," she said in a news release.

Lee remains isolated at home.

She is the latest politician to report their COVID infection. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Senators Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren also recently announced that they contracted the virus.

