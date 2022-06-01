Containment grows on wildfire burning in Napa County

Cal Fire crews continues to fight the Old Fire north of the city of Napa, working through the night to bring containment from 5 to 20 percent as of noon Wednesday, a spokesperson for the agency said.

The blaze was first reported on Tuesday at 3:35 p.m. near Soda Canyon Road and Old Springs Road in Napa County. By 9 p.m., it had reached 570 acres and firefighters have managed to hold steady its spread.

Evacuations were ordered at approximately 4 p.m. for residents near the fire and the American Red Cross set up an evacuation center. Residents were permitting to return home by midnight.

Currently, only residents of the area are permitted access at this time as crews continue to work on the fire as well as put out hotspots and "mop up" areas that have been extinguished, Cal Fire said.

No structures have been damaged or destroyed.

The agency said that Wednesday's goal is to continue to strengthen the fire's containment.

"We have a good handle on this," said Eric Hernandez, a Cal Fire spokesperson.