Containment of SCU Lighting Complex fires reaches 50 percent

The more than 2,000 personnel battling the SCU Lightning Complex fires continue to make progress, with containment reaching 50 percent as of Sunday morning, Cal Fire said.

The second largest wildfire in California history has burned more than 377,000 acres and destroyed 33 structures in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and San Benito counties.

Three first responders and two civilians have been injured and more than 20,000 structures remain threatened.