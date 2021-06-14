Contra Costa County brings mobile COVID-19 vaccines to workplaces, community centers

article

Businesses and community organizations in Contra Costa County can now request visits from the Contra Costa Health Services’ mobile COVID-19 vaccination van to their workplaces, community centers and other locations where five or more members of a group want to receive the vaccine, health officials said.

The free mobile vaccination service begins Monday.

Any business or organization can request a mobile vaccination clinic using an online form if they are in the county and CCHS will send a mobile health van to provide free vaccinations on site within one week after completing the request.

"The state pandemic health orders that have affected businesses, public spaces and community activities for more than a year are changing on June 15 – especially for people who are fully vaccinated," said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, deputy health officer for Contra Costa County. "If you do not already have the best protection available against COVID-19, now is the time to get a vaccine. We will come to you."

Clinics operate weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will only travel to locations within the county, though they will vaccinate anyone eligible regardless of where they live. There is no cap on the number of people who can be vaccinated during a visit.

The state will no longer require people who are fully vaccinated to wear face coverings except in certain settings, including public transit, schools, healthcare facilities and shelters though private businesses may enact their own COVID-19 safety policies.

More information about coronavirus and vaccine is available at cchealth.org/coronavirus.