Mass vaccination site at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara to close

The San Francisco 49ers and Santa Clara County announced on Monday that the Levi’s Stadium mass vaccination site will end COVID-19 vaccination operations next week, as virus cases are dwindling and vaccination rates are increasing.

The site will close on June 24.

The move comes after the mass vaccination site in Oakland at the Coliseum shut down in May and a mass testing site at Piers 30 and 32 in San Francisco will close on Tuesday.

Closing the sites heralds good news.

In Santa Clara County, for example, officials said that COVID cases are slowing to less than 2 per day for every 100,000 people, and almost 80% of county residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Like other counties, Santa Clara County officials said they will continue its focus on smaller vaccination sites in the community that will continue to reach those who have not yet been vaccinated.

Levi’s Stadium is among the highest capacity vaccination sites in California, officials said, and vaccinated almost 12,000 people in a single day at its peak capacity in mid-April. As of June 13, the site has administered over 350,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.



"We felt it was important that we play a role in helping to protect our community against COVID-19 and we’re proud to have been able to do that for the past several months," 49ers President Al Guido said in a statement. "We want to thank everyone who has been involved in the process. Several hundred healthcare workers and support staff played a critical role in making the Levi’s Stadium vaccination site so successful. This was a significant operation and we are so appreciative of everyone’s shared commitment to our community."



Those who have received only their first dose of a two-dose vaccine from Levi’s Stadium by the time the vaccination site closes will be able to arrange their second dose at any other site throughout the county.

