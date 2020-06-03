Contra Costa County eases COVID-19 restrictions, retail stores reopen with new precautions

Contra Costa County began easing restrictions on Wednesday to allow shopping malls and other indoor businesses to reopen, but many businesses are slow to open their doors as they work to follow all safety precautions.

At The Veranda in Concord, Old Navy and Banana Republic, allowed shoppers inside, in addition to curbside pick-up. It’s a welcome return of the on-site experience, according to The Veranda General Manager Izamar Hook.

“Although things are online and available for curbside pick up, there is just something about having that interaction, coming in and trying something on and exploring something new,” Hook said.

A handful of essential businesses remained open during the stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but now that Contra Costa County is allowing in-person shopping, The Veranda to have all stores reopen by the end of the month.

“Some of our retailers are procuring all of the protective euipment that they'll need in place,” Hook said. “A few of them will be rehiring very soon.”

Shoppers will find hand sanitizing station and masks are required at all times.

Pet grooming, housekeeping, car washes, and plumbing businesses can now reopen too, but with some restrictions. At Autopia Car Wash in Walnut Creek, employees have been washing cars for the past few weeks, but the lobby is now open to the public.

Advertisement

“It's a great feeling to be honest because now we can support out family financially and be able to reunite with old friends,” Hugo Gonzalez, an employee, said. “Now that we're able to come out, I hope everyone enjoys their time freely and wisely.”

Just because stores can reopen, does not mean they will right away. Most businesses in downtown Walnut Creek received word they can reopen on Tuesday night and many remain boarded up at the recommendation of the police department following vandalism by groups of people over the weekend. Broadway Plaza is temporarily closed after several stores were looted.

Flashlight Books is boarded up as a precaution. They’ve been open for curbside pickup, but likely won’t fully reopen until next Wednesday. Co-owner Shoshana Smith said they want to make sure they have all the supplies, signage, and proper social distancing protocols in place.

“We want to make sure we do this right,” Smith said. “Preventing the spread of COVID is still a major priority, but we're really excited to see our customers. It will be nice to have people in the store shopping again.”

Shopping malls can reopen, but many remain closed. A spokesperson for Sunvalley Mall in Concord said they are reviewing the county health order and plan to reopen soon. An announcement on reopening will be posted on Sunvalley’s website.