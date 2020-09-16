Contra Costa County urges residents to avoid trick-or-treating this Halloween

article

Health officials in Contra Costa County are asking residents to avoid trick-or-treating this Halloween and to steer clear of any haunted houses or big holiday gatherings as the threat of coronavirus still looms.

Experts said it may be hard for parents and kids to maintain a safe distance on porches and doorsteps when trick-or-treating. The virus is easily spread from person to person through close contact.



Haunted houses and holiday parties with people from different household is also risky spots for catching the virus, especially if adults are drinking alcohol.

Public Health officials said in some cases, those events start off with people wearing masks, but as the night goes on people tend to "relax their physical distancing and remove face coverings."

Contra Costa County recommends people find alternative ways to celebrate the spookiest time of the year, like participating in a Zoom costume party or car parade.