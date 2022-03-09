Convenience store owner shot and killed during robbery in Benicia

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a convenience store owner late Tuesday night.

It happened at the Rose Market, a small convenience store on Columbus Parkway in Benicia.

Police said in a statement early Wednesday morning that officers were responding to an alarm at the store around 10 p.m. when they arrived and found an employee, who later turned out to be the owner, had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter had already left the scene. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery.

"We are deeply saddened by this senseless violence that happened in our community…" Police Chief Mike Greene said in a statement. " We have detectives and every available resource working to identify the suspect."

Police say they are not releasing any more information right now out of respect for the victim’s family as they continue this investigation.

Bahadur Singh, 60, seen smiling in an undated photo. Singh was shot and killed at a convenience store he owned in Benicia.

Loved ones of the slain victim identified him as 60-year-old Bahadur Singh and said he worked long hours at his store. He leaves behind a wife and children.

Isaiah Smith said he was a friend of Singh.

"He was a good family man," Smith said. "He was here daily. He was an older guy. But he was committed to his job. Committed to serving his community. I'm going to miss him. I grew to be attached to him and his wife."