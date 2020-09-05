Cooling centers opening in Marin County with triple-digit heat expected Sunday, Monday

article

With triple-digit temperatures forecast for this Labor Day Weekend, three cooling centers will open in Marin County Sunday and Monday, county officials announced.

The cooling centers will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be located at:

San Rafael Community Center, 618 B Street, San Rafael

Margaret Todd Senior Center, 1560 Hill Road, Novato

Mill Valley Community Center, 180 Camino Alto, Mill Valley

Strict safety protocols will be in place at the centers to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 virus, such as temperature checks, use of masks or face coverings and physical distancing.

Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, should contact their doctor for alternate options, the county advises.

Vulnerable residents, including older adults, people with chronic medical conditions or mental health conditions, do not need to be a resident of the city in which the cooling center is located, and service animals are welcome.

"Marin County residents living in affected areas should find relief from high outdoor temperatures," said Dr. Lisa Santora, the County's Deputy Public Health Officer. Santora adds "We urge people to be aware of the symptoms of heat-related illness and to take common sense measures to stay cool and healthy during extreme temperatures."