Coronavirus cases are on the uptick across California

Coronavirus cases are on the uptick all across California.

The major increase in cases are from counties in southern and central California.

The numbers were reported on Sunday but are from June 20.

In California, there are now more than 173,000 positive cases; that's up 4,500 cases from the last reported period a day earlier.

Nearly 3,600 are the hospitals – the highest total since April 1, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

More than 1,100 are in the ICU.

Almost 5,500 people have died in California from coronavirus.

Health experts say the increase is due to a combination of loosening shelter in place restrictions and an increase in testing.

The California Department of Public Health says 84,000 tests have been conducted in the state over the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As for worldwide numbers – the World Health Organization is reporting 183,000 new cases of the virus in just 24-hours - the largest one day increase of new coronavirus cases. More than 54,000 of those cases are in Brazil.

The United States isn’t far behind with the second largest number of new cases in a single day with 36,000 cases.

As restrictions continue to lifted – health experts still want everyone to wear a mask – keep their distance and stay home if they can.

"When you see cases going up the last thing you want to do is continue to open up your society," said UC Berkeley clinical professor emeritus of public health Dr. John Swartzberg.