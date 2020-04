Coronavirus cases in Bay Area counties remain same or increase slightly from Monday

Here are updated numbers of COVID-19 cases in the nine Bay Area counties, confirmed by health officials as of Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Alameda County: 888 cases, 23 deaths (888 cases, 23 deaths on Monday)

Contra Costa County: 552 cases, 11 deaths (552 cases, 11 deaths on Monday)

Marin County: 170 cases, 10 deaths (164 cases, 10 deaths on Monday)

Napa County: 38 cases, 2 deaths (34 cases, 2 deaths on Monday)

San Francisco County: 987 cases, 15 deaths (957 cases, 15 deaths on Monday)

San Mateo County: 721 cases, 21 deaths (701 cases, 21 deaths on Monday)

Santa Clara County: 1,666 cases, 60 deaths (1,666 cases, 60 deaths on Monday)

Solano County: 135 cases, 2 deaths (121 cases, 2 deaths on Monday)

Sonoma County: 152 cases, 2 deaths (147 cases, 2 deaths on Monday)

Statewide, there have been 23,338 confirmed cases, with 758 deaths. Those figures were up from 22,348 cases and 687 deaths on Monday.

Bay City News contributed to this report.