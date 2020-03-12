Coronavirus forces all San Francisco public schools to close for 3 weeks

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, all San Francisco public schools are shutting down for three weeks, school district officials announced on Thursday.

San Francisco Unified School District said the school closures go into effect on Monday and run through the end of its regularly scheduled spring break, April 3.

All campus buildings will be closed during that period and student activities, including school-day instruction, extracurricular programs, and afterschool services are on hold.

Superintendent of SFUSD Dr. Vincent Matthews said those three weeks will allow the district more time to get additional preventative measures in place as COVID-19 continues to spread.

"The San Francisco Unified School District is taking the time to prepare school communities in the likelihood of a prolonged COVID-19 epidemic," he said.

There are currently 18 confirmed coronavirus cases in San Francisco and as the virus spirals, there's the risk of more infections.

The hiatus comes two weeks before spring break, which could be challenging for working families to make arrangements for their children.

Matthews said the district and is collaborating with city partners and community organizations to figure out how to support its students and their families while schools are closed.