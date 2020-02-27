Coronavirus patient from Travis AFB in isolation at Marin County hospital

article

A Diamond Princess cruise ship passenger who tested positive for the novel coronavirus was transferred to a hospital in Marin County, health officials confirmed.

The Center for Disease Control said the patient was under quarantine at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield and didn't show any symptoms of the virus such as fever or difficulty breathing.

The patient was not infected in Marin County, and no cases have been identified in the county.

Don't forget to download the new and improved KTVU mobile app

The person who tested positive was one of the evacuees from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

Officials said the patient was transferred from the base on Wednesday. They aren't disclosing details about the patient or the hospital for privacy concerns.

An agreement with the Department of Defense and CDC requires any evacuee who tests positive to be moved from the base.

Advertisement

More Coronavirus Coverage: