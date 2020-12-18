Coronavirus vaccination roll out in the Bay Area has begun, so what’s next?

COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered around the Bay Area.

Experts are saying even with these encouraging developments it will be months before we see things return to some semblance of normal.

Alameda County medical responders are among the latest to begin receiving the first round of coronavirus vaccine. "We're all frontline health care workers," said St. Rose Hospital, Kidney Specialist, Clifford Wong. "So I think it's real important, it's vital that we all stay healthy so we are able to come to work."

As vaccine distribution grows wider and new vaccines are added to the list of those approved for emergency use, infectious disease specialists say we will begin to see doses available for the wider public.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at UCSF, says the first step in creating an immune population is convincing that population the vaccine is safe and effective. "You can't get Covid, you can't catch Covid from the vaccine, even if you have a compromised immune system," said Dr. Chin-Hong.

Some infectious disease experts are projecting there could be 20 million doses by next month. It will take an estimated 230 million doses nationwide to achieve herd immunity, that could happen by late summer or early fall of 2021.

Advertisement

Experts say while the vaccines already approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration exceed expectations in terms of how effective they are, but it will be months before things return to normal. "It wouldn't be like, we're all wearing masks and doing all that stuff and then he sun is shining and the butterflies are there," said Dr. Chin-Hong. "I think it will be a gradual roll out of decreasing restrictions, similar to what we've had in California."

The hope is that process will be smooth, but Dr. John Swartzberg, Clinical Professor of Emeritus Infectious Diseases and Vaccinology, says the road to immunity will likely be a rough one. "The roll out of the vaccine already has been bumpy and is going to get bumpier, said Dr. Swartzberg. "There's going to be lots of frustration about who gets in line where and who's trying to cheat ahead and get the vaccine before others."

While some are awaiting their inoculations, others have misgivings, and don't want to take vaccines even when they're available.

Experts say while there may not be a mandate to receive a vaccination, there may be considerable pressure applied, making not getting a vaccine effectively impossible for some. "For example an employer says, if you want to work in my store, you have to be vaccinated or you can find another job," said Dr. Swartzberg. "So, it's not like you don't have a choice, but the choice may not be at all palatable to you."

As we look at Moderna and other vaccines becoming available, our experts say it's unlikely you will get to pick and choose which vaccine you'd prefer.

They say it's similar to going to your doctor or pharmacist for a flu show, you simply take the vaccine they have on hand regardless of the manufacturer.