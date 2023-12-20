Coroner begins to ID trio who died in Pleasanton crash after driver said tire blew out

article

The Alameda County coroner on Wednesday began identifying the first of three people killed earlier this week in a Pleasanton crash after the driver said his rear tire blew out, causing his Honda Pilot to strike a tree and veer down an embankment.

The coroner's office named one of the victims as Josesa Chagolla, 62, of Sacramento. A spokesperson said the other two people could be identified later in the day or on Thursday.

Efforts to reach the woman's family were not immediately successful. Public records showed Chagolla and her relatives had once lived in San Jose.

Five others in the car, including the driver, were injured on Monday along Interstate Highway 680. Two babies were among the five injured passengers, though their injuries were described as minor.

CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said the driver told officers he was driving 65 mph on I-680 south of Sunol Boulevard near Pleasanton about 2:30 p.m., when the roads were slick with rain.

When his right tire blew out, the driver said he steered hard to the left, but his left side tire rode up on the concrete wall along the highway and he lost control, Hahn said.

Hahn said he told officers that he ended up crossing all the lanes onto the right shoulder, which is bordered by a steep sloped curb edge, causing his car to fly in the air and broadside a tree.

The Honda landed back down on the embankment and slid down about 20 feet, causing Alameda County fire crews to rescue survivors by hoisting them up on a gurney.

One adult in the back seat died when they were ejected out the back window. Another person who died was in the right rear seat. Neither was strapped in by a seat belts, the CHP said.

Another passenger who was taken to Eden Medical Center with major injuries later died, the CHP said.

The other major injury patient was taken to San Jose Regional Hospital, where she sustained a broken pelvis. The CHP said she told them she also was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver and two other passengers also suffered minor injuries.

The two right lanes of the freeway were closed for four hours.

The CHP said the Honda Pilot was taken for evidence and the possibility of a tire blowout will be examined. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected, but Hahn did issue a stern reminder that everyone should always wear seatbelts.