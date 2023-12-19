3 killed, 5 injured near Pleasanton after driver says his tire blew out: CHP

article

Three people died after a driver told the California Highway Patrol the rear tire of his Honda Pilot blew out, causing him to careen down an embankment near Pleasanton on Monday.

At least two of the people who died were passengers not wearing seat belts, the highway patrol said Tuesday.

Five others in the car, including the driver, were injured. Two infants were among the five injured passengers. The infants' injuries were described as minor by police.

Immediately after the crash on Monday, the CHP said that two people had died, but one victim died after being taken to a hospital

CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said the driver told officers he was driving 65 mph on Interstate Highway 680 south of Sunol Boulevard near Pleasanton about 2:30 p.m., when the roads were slick with rain.

When his right tire blew out, the driver said he steered hard to the left, but his left side tire rode up on the concrete wall along the highway and he lost control, Hahn said.

Hahn said he told officers that he ended up crossing all the lanes onto the right shoulder, which is bordered by a steep sloped curb edge, causing his car to fly in the air and broadside a tree.

The Honda landed back down on the embankment and slid down about 20 feet, causing Alameda County fire crews to rescue survivors by hoisting them up on a gurney.

One adult in the back seat died when they were ejected out the back window. Another person who died was in the right rear seat. Neither was strapped in by a seat belts, the CHP said.

Another passenger who was taken to Eden Medical Center with major injuries later died, the CHP said.

The other major injury patient was taken to San Jose Regional Hospital, where she sustained a broken pelvis. The CHP said she told them she was too not wearing a seat belt.

As of Tuesday morning, the Alameda County coroner had not yet identified the three who died.

In addition, two babies were in the back row; one was in a car seat and another in a seat belt. Both suffered minor injuries but were taken to UC Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland for treatment.

The driver and two other passengers also suffered minor injuries.

The two right lanes of the freeway were closed for four hours.

The CHP said the Honda Pilot was taken for evidence and the possibility of a tire blowout will be examined. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected, but Hahn did issue a stern reminder that everyone should always wear seatbelts.