Couple's anniversary cut short by 6.4 Northern California earthquake

A couple spending their anniversary at the Gingerbread Mansion Inn in Ferndale, Calif., had their celebration cut short by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake.

"It was the wildest thing," Larkin O'Leary told KTVU on Tuesday, hours after the quake struck at 2:34 a.m. in Humboldt County in Northern California. "We were lying in bed, obviously asleep, and I woke up five minutes before the earthquake happened and I felt some sort of weird vibe. And then it felt like somebody jumped on our bed."

She and her husband were celebrating their anniversary at the same spot last year when another major earthquake struck.



The O'Learys say they probably won't go back to Ferndale next year for their 13th anniversary.

