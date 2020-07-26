COVID-19 claims second Alameda County Sheriff's Office employee

article

A technician for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office died Friday from complications related to the novel coronavirus, officials said.

Sheriff's Technician Valerie Leon, 61, was at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Modesto when she died, becoming the second employee of the department to be claimed by COVID-19 over 24 hours.

Deputy Oscar Rocha of Danville died at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

"Once again it is with a heavy heart we must announce the passing of one of our own. Valerie was just a wonderful and loving person with a bright smile. She loved her job, community, family and friends. We are truly heartbroken at her passing," said Sheriff Greg Ahern.

Leon had worked in several assignments since joining the Sheriff's Office in 1997, including duties at the Rene C Davidson Courthouse in Oakland and most recently in administration at the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau.

She is survived by son Brandon Perez and his wife Sarah Perez, son Frank Perez and his wife Josephine Perez, son Michael Leon, and 13 grandchildren.

Services for Leon will be announced later, the Sheriff's Office said.