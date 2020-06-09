COVID-19 developments in the Bay Area

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel

coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday afternoon include:

Santa Clara County launched two pop-up COVID-19 coronavirus

testing sites Tuesday, allowing residents in Gilroy and San Jose to be tested free of charge. The testing sites, located at Valley Health Center on 7475 Camino Arroyo in Gilroy and the Santa Clara County Service Center auditorium at 1555 Berger Drive in San Jose, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through

Friday. Each location has the capacity to test up to 500 people per day.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Monday warned

residents to be on guard against scammers pretending to be coronavirus contact tracers in order to trick people into providing personal information. The scammers find victims via phone calls, email and text messages.

A free coronavirus testing site has opened in Berkeley for any

resident who wants to get tested or any business owner who wants to have their employees tested, city officials said Monday. Employees or residents can get tested even if they don't have symptoms. The site is operated by the state of California and tests are available by appointment only.

Church Street, West Linda Mesa Avenue and parking space on Hartz Avenue and Rose Street are being set aside to allow for more outdoor seating for restaurants in Danville amid the coronavirus pandemic, city officials said. The closures will be in effect for three months from that date with the possibility of being extended.

As of Tuesday at 2 p.m., officials have confirmed the following

number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 3,985 cases, 102 deaths (3,945 cases, 101 deaths on Monday)

Advertisement

Contra Costa County: 1,774 cases, 43 deaths (1,706 cases, 40

deaths on Monday)

Marin County: 625 cases, 17 deaths (589 cases, 17 deaths on

Monday)

Monterey County: 763 cases, 11 deaths (751 cases, 10 deaths on

Monday)

Napa County: 157 cases, 3 deaths (153 cases, 3 deaths on Monday)

San Francisco County: 2,793 cases, 44 deaths (2,779 cases, 43

deaths on Monday)

San Mateo County: 2,437 cases, 93 deaths (2,394 cases, 88 deaths on Monday)

Santa Clara County: 3,017 cases, 146 deaths (2,973 cases, 145

deaths on Monday)

Santa Cruz County: 234 cases, 2 deaths (234 cases, 2 deaths on

Monday)

Solano County: 590 cases, 23 deaths (566 cases, 23 deaths on

Monday)

Sonoma County: 664 cases, 4 deaths (653 cases, 4 deaths on Monday)

Statewide: 134,489 cases, 4,653 deaths (131,319 cases, 4,653

deaths on Monday)