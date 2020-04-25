COVID-19 test site opening Monday in Pleasanton

article

Pleasanton and neighboring Livermore and Dublin are teaming with Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare to offer a drive-through novel coronavirus testing site for residents of the three cities that opens Monday.

The service will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Alameda County Fairgrounds and is available without an appointment needed.

Residents of Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin who are 10 or older will be tested if they fall into at least one of these categories:

• A fever above 100 degrees

• Respiratory symptoms

• Recent exposure to confirmed or suspected coronavirus

• Chronic diseases or conditions, such as blood disorders, kidney or liver disease, diabetes, heart, lung or neurological disease, and compromised immune system

• Over the age of 65

• Homeless

• Pregnant or recently pregnant\

Tests will be given each day while supplies last, up to 150 per day or 750 per week..

All insurances are accepted and will be billed, but there will be no out-of-pocket costs and cash pay fees are waived.

Test results may take up to 72 hours and a phone number or email must be provided to receive results and follow-up information.

The testing site is at Gate 12 of the Alameda County Fairgrounds off Valley Avenue in Pleasanton.

