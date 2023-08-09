Crackdown on vendors selling bacon-wrapped dogs at Oakland Coliseum

All the hot dog vendors selling bacon-wrapped links with grilled onions and peppers – a mainstay outside sporting events in the Bay Area – may not be outside the Oakland Coliseum for much longer.

According to The Oaklandside, the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority, which is a public agency, is cracking down on unpermitted vendors.

The agency says there are too many of them, and it's starting to crowd spaces needed for walkways.

"The vendors block the spaces in front of, behind, and besides the parked vehicles," the agency's executive director Henry Gardner wrote in his report to the board, making it hard for people to evacuate if there was an emergency, and potentially difficult for first responders to get in. "We are very concerned that if a fire breaks out, we will have the potential for serious injuries."

Gardner also said that none of the vendors are operating with permits, violating the state health standards. Vendors must obtain a permit from the Alameda County Department of Environmental Health, which cost $500.

Opponents of the move say they want the Coliseum Authority to make it easier for the vendors to get permits, instead of kicking them out.

