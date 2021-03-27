Crash shuts down all lanes of Carquinez Bridge

article

(BCN) --All lanes were blocked on the Carquinez Bridge after a multi-car collision Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash involving four vehicles was reported shortly after 7 a.m. on the span, which connects eastbound Interstate Highway 80 between Vallejo and Crockett.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert about 7:15 a.m..

The CHP was able to reopen lanes 1 and 2 just after 8 a.m..

The accident scene was cleared a short time later, and the Sig-Alert was canceled at 8:16 a.m.