Crash, vehicle fire snarls traffic on eastbound Highway 24 in Orinda
OAKLAND, Calif. - A crash and vehicle fire stalled traffic along a portion of Highway 24 in Orinda on Thursday.
The collision and subsequent fire occurred on eastbound Highway 24 at the Caldecott Tunnel, according to 511 Bay Area.
Lane closures and traffic diversions
Why you should care:
The right lanes of Highway 24 are open, but the left bore remains closed. Traffic is being diverted to the right bore.
The Source: 511 Bay Area