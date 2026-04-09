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Crash, vehicle fire snarls traffic on eastbound Highway 24 in Orinda

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Published  April 9, 2026 2:26pm PDT
Traffic
KTVU FOX 2
Vehicle fire reported on Highway 24

Vehicle fire reported on Highway 24

A crash and vehicle fire on eastbound Highway 24 at the Caldecott Tunnel in Orinda caused major traffic delays.

The Brief

    • A crash and vehicle fire on eastbound Highway 24 at the Caldecott Tunnel in Orinda caused major traffic delays.
    • The right lanes are open, but the left bore remains closed, with traffic diverted to the right bore.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A crash and vehicle fire stalled traffic along a portion of Highway 24 in Orinda on Thursday.

The collision and subsequent fire occurred on eastbound Highway 24 at the Caldecott Tunnel, according to 511 Bay Area.

Lane closures and traffic diversions

Why you should care:

The right lanes of Highway 24 are open, but the left bore remains closed. Traffic is being diverted to the right bore.

The Source: 511 Bay Area

Traffic