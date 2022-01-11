Credit card fraud alert helps Danville police nab alleged purse thieves

article

A credit card fraud alert led to the arrest of two alleged purse thieves Saturday in Walnut Creek not long after the theft occurred in Danville.

Police in Danville responded to a 5:48 p.m. report of a person reporting a theft of her purse at Costco at 3150 Fostoria Way. The victim placed a hold on her credit cards and provided a description of a suspect and the suspect's vehicle -- a white Infinity --to Danville officers, who were with the victim when she received a fraud alert message that some of her credit cards were being used at Nordstrom in Walnut Creek.

Danville officers alerted the Walnut Creek Police Department, whose officers were able to detain two suspects inside Nordstrom.

Both suspects had credit cards belonging to the victim, along with more than $1,500 in merchandise from Nordstrom purchased using the victim's credit cards.

Advertisement

Danville police took custody of the two suspects -- 25-year-old Rashanea Boyd, of Oakland, and 26-year-old Micheala Gospel, of Sacramento -- and arrested them on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, identity theft and fraudulent use of credit cards.





