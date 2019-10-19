Crews contain grass fire south of San Jose that burned about four acres

article

Firefighters late Saturday afternoon have stopped forward progress on a vegetation fire at Santa Teresa County Park just south of San Jose in unincorporated Santa Clara County, Cal Fire said on social media.

The fire was reported at about 4 p.m. on a ridge within the park, about a mile south of the U.S. Highway 101/state Highway 85 interchange. It was first reported about 4 p.m. Saturday, and had burned about four acres as of 5 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, and there are no reports of the flames threatening structures, Cal Fire said.