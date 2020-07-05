Crews estimate wildfire east of Gilroy at 1,000 acres, evacuations continue

The Crews Fire east of Gilroy in rural Santa Clara County has consumed about 1,000 acres as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Cal Fire said.

The public is being asked to avoid the area near Crews Road east of Gilroy, which has since spread eastward to the Canada Road area.

The fire is advancing at a moderate rate, according to Cal Fire, which said two structures have burned and others are threatened.

The fire was first reported at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday.