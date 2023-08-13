Crews fight vegetation fire in Livermore

Tough terrain has made a Livermore vegetation fire difficult to fight.

The flames broke out Saturday night on the 6300 block of Collier Canyon Road. At 11:51 p.m. firefighters had already set up a wetline and dozer line around the fire, Alameda County Fire said on social media.

Sunday morning the fire reached approximately 21 acres, and forward progress was stopped, officials said.

Video shows the fire spreading on a slope filled with brush.

Multiple units and resources were still at the scene Sunday morning and advised the public to avoid the area.

