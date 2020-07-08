Crews Fire burns 5,400 acres, at 60% containment

The Crews Fire burning since Sunday in the hills east of Gilroy in rural Santa Clara County is at 60 percent containment and 5,400 acres burned as of Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was initially reported at 1:52 p.m. Sunday near Crews Road and Sunlit Oaks Court, prompting evacuations from state Highway 152 north to Gilroy Hot Springs and southeast to Prunedale Avenue.

The fire destroyed one structure, damaged one, and threatened 30 others. An evacuation center set up at the Gilroy Senior Center has since closed, and Cal Fire is advising anyone who needs housing assistance as a result of the blaze to call the American Red Cross at (866) 272-2237.

Fire officials said a marine layer in the area Wednesday morning and later in the day is expected to provide favorable firefighting conditions to allow crews to increase containment on the fire.

No injuries have been reported to firefighters or civilians as a result of the fire.