Crews Fire forces evacuations as blaze burns 2,000 acres near Gilroy

Firefighters continued to battle a wildfire on Monday burning east of rural Santa Clara County.

According to Cal Fire, the Crews Fire has scorched an estimated 2,000 acres and is 20% contained.

Several homes along Kenyatta Road were evacuated and farm animals were moved as the blaze ripped through the area.

One firefighter was injured and suffered minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

The fire broke out at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, northeast of Oak Spring Circle.

Officials said flames stretched toward Highway 152, south of where the fire first ignited.

"We had some precautionary evacuations. There are probably 50 to 60 families that are staying elsewhere" said fire marshall Dwight Good.