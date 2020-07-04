Crews quickly contain vegetation fire in Concord

article

Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a vegetation fire in northeast Concord and quickly contained the blaze.

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District, CalFire and federal fire units responded Saturday around 4 p.m. to a vegetation fire off Avila Road and Willow Pass in Concord.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to approximately 10 acres. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.