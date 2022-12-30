Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
8
Wind Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until SAT 1:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County
Flood Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Flood Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM PST until SAT 8:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

Crews work to repair sinkhole along Highway 12 in Sonoma County

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Sonoma County
KTVU FOX 2
article

Caltrans crews on Friday responded to a sinkhole along a highway in Sonoma County.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A sinkhole opened up on Highway 12 in Sonoma County Friday, which forced Caltrans crews to reduce traffic along the road. 

The sinkhole formed on the westbound side of the highway at Dutton Ave, near Santa Rosa, according to Caltrans District 4.

Traffic along the highway was reduced to one lane so Caltrans workers could backfill the hole.

The agency advised motorists that the lane closure will be in place until 9 a.m. Saturday.