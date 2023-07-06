Cruise ship smacks into San Francisco's Pier 27, thousands on board

Thousands of travelers were on a cruise ship early Thursday morning that smacked into San Francisco's Pier 27, causing a gash in its underside, said Princess Cruises.

Despite the "unexpected contact," Princess Cruises spokeswoman Briana Latter said in a statement that there were no injuries to passengers or crew members.

The cruise ship was sailing with 3,328 guests and 1,159 crew members when it collided with the pier at 6:05 a.m., she said. Travelers were allowed to get off the ship, as scheduled, at 11:30 a.m.

"We had gotten up and we were in our stateroom and I just felt a bump and thought, ‘here we are,’" said Melinda Van Nort, a passenger on the Ruby Princess. "Just felt like a little nudge that we'd run into something."

A dent in the port side rear is visible, and Latter said officials are currently assessing other damage to both the ship and the pier.

Photos shared by Paul Zasso showed that there were some black, circular smudges on the bottom of the white ship.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ From: KTVU FOX 2

Latter said that at this point, it's unclear if this will impact the ship's scheduled departure to Alaska later on Thursday for a 10-day roundtrip.

The ship had just completed its 10-day journey to Alaska, which left San Francisco on June 26.

KTVU has contacted the port of San Francisco and Princess Cruises to get more information about who was in control of the ship at the time of the collision, and to find out what may have caused it.