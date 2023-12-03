CSU faculty to strike this week demanding pay bump

Faculty at some California State University campuses plan to hold one-day strikes this week as part of their demand for better pay.

A strike is set to happen at San Francisco State University on Tuesday, but the union representing faculty members said when a strike comes to a campus, students and staff should expect classes to be suspended.

This is the latest in a series of strikes and protests at CSU campuses.

Labor unions representing skilled workers recently went on strike, demanding better pay.

Students walked out of class last week, upset over tuition hikes proposed by the Board of Trustees.

29,000 faculty members would be affected.

There is a stall in labor negotiations.

The unions are asking for a 12 percent salary raise in 2023.

CSU instead proposed a 15 percent salary bump over the next three years.

Both parties had a neutral investigator who served as a fact finder in mediating the terms of their next deal.

CSU agreed with most of what the fact finders recommended.

Strikes across campuses will begin on Monday at Cal Poly.