Currys welcome 4th child home, post Instagram announcement

article

Congratulations, Steph and Ayesha! The Curry's recently welcomed their fourth child into this world and now there are pics for proof.

"Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!!! He's doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!" Stephen and Ayesha Curry said on a Sunday Instagram post this Memorial Day Weekend.

The post announces the child's name, Caius Chai, and date of birth, May 11, 2024. The precious black and white photo shows little Caius' hand gripped on a larger hand, presumably that of his mother, Ayesha's.

Comments on the post are full of congratulations and blessings for the couple. The infant joins siblings Riley, Ryan and Canon in the Curry household.

Ayesha, the kitchen maven and entrepreneur, has joked that her husband, a star NBA player and guard for the Golden State Warriors wants 10 kids.

The Curry kids were seen in a recent Steph Curry Mother's Day Instagram post.

Ayesha Curry recently posed for the cover of Sweet July magazine, where she talked about her growing family.