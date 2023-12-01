Customers detain suspect who shot person in Vallejo business: police

article

An armed man was detained by a group of people in a Vallejo business after he shot someone while trying to commit his second robbery of the day, according to police.

Luis Rodriguez was allegedly held by patrons on Nov. 26 until police arrived at the unnamed Redwood Street business.

Witnesses said he shot someone, described by police as a female, during the robbery. Her injury was said to be non-life threatening.

Related article

About 15 minutes before the shooting, he had robbed another business a few blocks away on Redwood Street, police said. He fled with a "large sum of stolen money" that was taken from the store's cash register, police said.

Police arrested Rodriguez on charges including robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and outstanding warrants totaling $20,000 issued in Napa County.