Expand / Collapse search

Customers detain suspect who shot person in Vallejo business: police

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Vallejo
KTVU FOX 2
article

Luis Rodriguez was allegedly stopped by a group of people in a business after shooting someone during a robbery on November 26, 2023, police said. (KTVU FOX 2)

An armed man was detained by a group of people in a Vallejo business after he shot someone while trying to commit his second robbery of the day, according to police.

Luis Rodriguez was allegedly held by patrons on Nov. 26 until police arrived at the unnamed Redwood Street business. 

Witnesses said he shot someone, described by police as a female, during the robbery. Her injury was said to be non-life threatening.

Related

Video: Man arrested after road rage incident injures dog in San Jose
article

Video: Man arrested after road rage incident injures dog in San Jose

A man has been arrested in connection to a road rage incident that left a dog needing emergency medical care, according to the San Jose Police Department.

About 15 minutes before the shooting, he had robbed another business a few blocks away on Redwood Street, police said. He fled with a "large sum of stolen money" that was taken from the store's cash register, police said

Police arrested Rodriguez on charges including robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and outstanding warrants totaling $20,000 issued in Napa County.