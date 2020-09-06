CZU Lighting Complex Fire 64 percent contained

article

Nearly three weeks after lightning sparked wildfires in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, the CZU Lightning Complex has burned 86,509 acres and is 64 percent contained, Cal Fire said Saturday evening.

As of Saturday night, the fire has destroyed 925 residences and 90 residences have sustained damage.

The blaze has killed one civilian and injured another.

Temperatures will be high and humidity low because of the heat wave this Labor Day weekend, which is prime weather for fire spread, fire officials said.

The Santa Cruz County hotel hotline can be reached at (831) 454-2182. For more information about the fire and resources available, call 211.