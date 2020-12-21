DA charges man with murder in 1988 kidnapping of Michaela Garecht

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the 1988 kidnapping of 9-year-old Michaela Garecht, who vanished from a supermarket parking lot more than three decades ago, KTVU has learned.

Sources told KTVU on Monday that David Misch, 59, a convicted killer already held by Fremont police and charged in the 1986 slayings of two women, has now also been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney in Michaela's case. Court records confirm that he has been charged with special circumstances murder.

The FBI said that at the time an unknown man abducted Michaela from the parking lot of the Rainbow Market in Hayward on the morning of Nov. 19, 1988.

Michaela Garecht

She was trying to retrieve her friend's scooter that the suspect had moved closer to his car while she and her friend were inside the market. That's when the suspect grabbed her and pulled her into his car, the FBI said.

At the time of the abduction, the suspect was described as being between 18 and 24 years old with a slender build. Misch would have been in his mid-20s at the time.

Advertisement

The suspect was also described as approximately 6'0" and 180 pounds with dirty blond, shoulder-length hair. He had a pockmarked or pimpled face. He was driving an older model, full-sized four-door sedan, possibly gold or tan in color, with damage to the front bumper.

Michaela has not been seen or heard from since this date. Her disappearance drew national attention, her photo was featured on milk cartons; her story told on "America’s Most Wanted."

After the 2009 discovery of Jaycee Dugard, who had been kidnapped and held captive in Antioch by Phillip and Nancy Garrido for nearly two decades, there was renewed interest in Michaela's case, but the pair were never directly connected to her.

Misch is well-known to police and convicted of at least three homicides.

In 2018, Misch was charged with the Fremont homicides of two best friends -- 18-year-old Michelle Xavier, and 20-year-old Jennifer Duey.

RELATED: 30 year later, family of missing girl clings to hope

RELATED: Man charged in Fremont cold case, 1986 murder of best friends

According to Fremont police, Xavier and Duey were found dead along the side of Mill Creek Road shortly after midnight on Feb. 2, 1986. Their bodies were found along the side of the road near Mission Blvd.

The friends had attended a birthday party for a family member earlier in the evening. They were last seen around 8 p.m. at a convenience store in the area of Farwell Drive and Mowry Avenue. DNA led police to him.

At the time, he was already serving 18 years to life for a 1989 homicide that occurred in Alameda County.