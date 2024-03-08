DA Pamela Price questions payments to security firm by recall campaign
OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is questioning some of the financing of the recall campaign against her.
The East Bay Times reports the campaign to recall Price paid $4,500 to Efficient Private Protection, a security company owned by Brenda Grisham, one of the leaders of the recall campaign.
And the Times reports the company does not have the proper licenses to be a security firm.
Grisham said the money was for her personal security, saying she faced threats because of her effort to recall Price from office.