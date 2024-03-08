Expand / Collapse search

DA Pamela Price questions payments to security firm by recall campaign

By KTVU staff
Published 
Alameda County
KTVU FOX 2

Questions over Pamela Price recall campaign payments

The campaign to recall District Attorney Pamela Price has paid thousands of dollars to a security company created by one of the group’s key leaders — even though it lacks proper state licenses to operate as a security firm, the East Bay Times reported..

OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is questioning some of the financing of the recall campaign against her.

The East Bay Times reports the campaign to recall Price paid $4,500 to Efficient Private Protection, a security company owned by Brenda Grisham, one of the leaders of the recall campaign.

And the Times reports the company does not have the proper licenses to be a security firm.

Grisham said the money was for her personal security, saying she faced threats because of her effort to recall Price from office.
 