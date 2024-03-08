DA Pamela Price questions payments to security firm by recall campaign

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is questioning some of the financing of the recall campaign against her.

The East Bay Times reports the campaign to recall Price paid $4,500 to Efficient Private Protection, a security company owned by Brenda Grisham, one of the leaders of the recall campaign.

And the Times reports the company does not have the proper licenses to be a security firm.

Grisham said the money was for her personal security, saying she faced threats because of her effort to recall Price from office.

