Daly City police release photo of suspect in attack on elderly man, family offers reward

Daly City police have released a photo of a man suspected of attacking an 85-year-old man outside his home last month.

The victim, Salomon Hernandez, was attacked after he had finished mowing his lawn on Higate Drive.

Authorities believe the suspect is a man of unknown race, between 30 and 50 years old, approximately 5’10" tall, and approximately 220 pounds. The suspect is wearing what appears to be a black sweatshirt and gray pants.

In addition, the family of the victim is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The victim's son said his father was attacked similarly back in September. He suspects it's the same person behind these attacks, but did not have proof.