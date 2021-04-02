Daly City police searching for missing 63-year-old man

article

Police in Daly City are asking for the public's help in locating a 63-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday night.

Edgardo Cuesta is mute, hearing-impaired and requires the use of a walker. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. His walker is described as black and has a seat.

Cuesta was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Anyone who locates Cuesta is asked to call Daly City police at (650) 991-8119