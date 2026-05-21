Damaged scrap metal truck shuts down traffic, causes power outage in San Jose

Traffic was shut down in a San Jose neighborhood Thursday after a scrap metal truck with a damaged axle was at risk of rolling over, according to fire officials.

The San Jose Fire Department said the incident happened near South First Street and East Alma Avenue. The semi-truck was carrying 78,000 pounds of metal.

Power shutoff

What we know:

Authorities said the truck could strike a nearby power pole if it overturns. As a precaution, PG&E shut off nearby power lines.

The outage will leave up to 8,000 customers without electricity for at least three hours, officials said.

A Sacred Heart Community Service building in the area was evacuated while crews determine how to safely lift the truck.

Authorities have not said whether the semi-truck was involved in a crash or how the axle was damaged.