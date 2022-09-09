The Mosquito Fire burning in the mountains west of Lake Tahoe was more than twice as large on Friday morning compared to 24 hours earlier.

It had burned 14,250 acres and was 0% contained, Cal Fire said on Friday, up from 6,807 acres on Thursday morning. The Placer County Sheriff said the fire was even larger, having burned "at least 23,000 acres."

Residents of Foresthill, Michigan Bluff, and other communities in parts of Placer and El Dorado counties have been ordered to leave their homes. Cal Fire estimates that 1,000 buildings are threatened by the flames.

For detailed evacuation information, check Cal Fire's website.

The fire broke out Tuesday. The cause is under investigation.

However, Pacific Gas & Electric revealed that crews from the national Forest Service cordoned off one of the power poles owned by the utility near where the fire ignited.

PG&E says it has not been told why the pole is surrounded by yellow tape and it has not seen any problems with that piece of equipment.

Mountainous terrain and daily temperatures of 100 degrees or more have hindered attempts by firefighters to control the inferno.

"This canyon, the three forks of the American River, and the Rubicon drainage are three of the most unforgiven pieces of country we have in Northern California," said Brian Estes, Placer County's fire chief.

Another large wildfire is burning in Southern California. The Fairview Fire has killed two people in Hemet as it burned through more than 27,000 acres.