Mosquito wildfire in Tahoe National Forest forces evacuations

A new wildfire erupted Tuesday in the Tahoe National Forest, officials said.

The Mosquito Fire, near Oxbow Reservoir, is burning in steep and inaccessible terrain, according to Cal Fire officials.

As of Wednesday morning it was estimated at 826 acres and 0% contained.

Evacuation orders were issued for Michigan Bluff, Gorman Ranch, Chicken Hawk and Baker Ranch.

Air strike teams have been dispatched to the area, officials said.