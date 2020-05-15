Danville power outage mostly resolved after earlier equipment malfunction

article

An equipment malfunction on Friday afternoon caused a power outage initially affecting about 4,500 customers in Danville, according to an advisory from Danville police.

PG&E crews are still at the scene on Sycamore Valley Road, according to police.

As of 1:30 p.m., PG&E's outage map reports that about 1,400 remain affected by the outage.

Traffic signals are also affected and motorists are reminded that impacted intersections are to be treated as four-way stops.