Daughter finds parents dead; Petaluma police investigate possible murder-suicide

Police in Petaluma are investigating a possible murder-suicide after a daughter found both of her parents dead in their home.

Officers responded Thursday at 9:53 a.m. to the 1600 block of Shenandoah Court after a distraught woman reported discovering both her parents' bodies.

Police said both the man and the woman appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

A gun was also found inside the home.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4325