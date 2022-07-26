Dave Chappelle's Santa Rosa shows sell out amid protests

Dave Chappelle, the famed comedian no stranger to controversy, kicks off a pair of sold-out Bay Area shows on Tuesday night in Santa Rosa.

Chappelle has made headlines over the past few years for his stance on LGBTQ+ issues. Comments he made during his 2021 comedy special "The Closer," on Netflix led some streaming services employees to walk out in protest.

Last week, a Minneapolis comedy club canceled his sold-out show because of a backlash on social media about what he said about the transgender community. Now, a Sonoma County LGBTQ+ group is hoping to do the same.

Joy Anderson started an online petition requesting the Luther Center for the Arts follow suit and cancel Chappelle's show.

"The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts claims, on paper, to be committed to serving Sonoma County’s diverse community," wrote Anderson. "By giving discrimination the stage, the Luther Burbank Center sends a message to all of Sonoma County that prejudice, harmful language, and stereotypes are cause for laughter and celebration."

As of Tuesday, 504 signatures have been collected.

KTVU has reached out to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, but they have not responded to our request for an interview.