DEA announces biggest meth bust in US history, drugs tied to Sinaloa cartel

Federal authorities on Wednesday showed off results of Southern California raids early this month that led to the biggest domestic seizure of methamphetamine in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history.

The 2,224 pounds of methamphetamine was seized Oct. 2 during an investigation of a drug-trafficking organization with ties to the Sinaloa cartel, the DEA said in a statement.

The investigation led to search warrants being served at narcotics stash houses in the Riverside County cities of Moreno Valley and Perris, east of Los Angeles.

Also seized were 893 pounds of cocaine and 13 pounds of heroin.

DEA Acting Administrator Timothy J. Shea and other law enforcement officials displayed the evidence during a press conference at a DEA warehouse in Montebello.

“The largest DEA domestic seizure of methamphetamine in history is a significant blow to the cartels, but more importantly it is a gigantic victory for communities throughout Southern California and the United States who have had to deal with the torrent of methamphetamine coming into their neighborhoods,” Shea said.

Bill Bodner, special agent in charge of the DEA’s Los Angeles Field Division, said Los Angeles is a major transshipment hub for Mexican cartels trafficking illegal drugs across the southwest border.

“Successful seizures like these save lives and reduce the exploitation and victimization of our local communities,” Bodner said.

The DEA’s big bust came just a week before another huge meth seizure.

On Oct. 9, U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped a truck crossing from Mexico into the United States at San Diego’s Otay Mesa and found 3,014 pounds of methamphetamine, the agency said Sunday.

The truck also contained 64 pounds of heroin, 29 pounds of fentanyl powder and almost 37 pounds of fentanyl pills, the agency said.