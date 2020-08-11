DEA, Homeland Security, sheriff conduct operation in East San Jose

article

The Drug Enforcement Agency on Tuesday morning conducted an operation in San Jose.

KTVU cameras captured a scene about 6:30 a.m. outside a home on Alum Rock Avenue, which showed the DEA, Homeland Security and deputies from the San Mateo County the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office on scene.

The Department of Justice confirmed one arrest. KTVU saw another person being taken out in handcuffs as well as a family living inside the house.

Law enforcement has not offered specifics about the nature of the investigation.